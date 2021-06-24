Cancel
TV Series

BBCS sets Watch for iPlayer

By Oli Hammett
c21media.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK pubcaster the BBC has acquired fantasy drama series The Watch from its commercial subsidiary BBC Studios (BBCS) and will launch it on streaming platform BBC iPlayer on July 1. The 8×45’ show, which will also get a linear run on BBC2 at a later date, is based on characters...

www.c21media.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Allen
Person
Richard Stokes
Person
Terry Pratchett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc America#The Watch#Bbc Studios#Bbc Iplayer#British#Bbc America#The City Watch
