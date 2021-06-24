Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 4 days ago

Today we hear from Dean Devlin, CEO and founder of LA prodco Electric Entertainment, about the company’s focus on AVoD, and from Jane Rimer, senior VP of Banijay Canada, about the impact of streamers in the country. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment made over...

www.c21media.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Devlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C21#Banijay Canada#The C21 Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & Videosc21media.net

Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday June 28, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective. Tune in to...
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Second Teaser Trailer for Epic Sci-Fi Isaac Asimov Series 'Foundation'

"You can't save yourselves… but you can save your legacy." Bring on more epic sci-fi!! Apple has revealed the second teaser trailer for their grand new sci-fi series Foundation, based on the seminal book series of the same name from Isaac Asimov. As we already know, Hollywood has been trying to adapt these books for decades, now we're finally going to see how David Goyer brings this futuristic story to life on screen. Foundation chronicles "the thousand year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it." Based around a mathematician who can predict the future, but they don't like the future he sees is coming. "Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever." Apple's Foundation stars Jared Harris as the mathematician Hari Seldon; with Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. This looks like it definitely has the intergalactic scale, I just hope the scope of the story lives up to the books.
Comicsthewestonforum.com

The Legend of Mana: Announcing the Classic RPG Anime Series

Just yesterday, Square Enix released a modified version of the classic RPG in this country “The Legend of Mana”. Now fans of the game have another reason to be happy, because an anime modification of the game was announced as part of the latest live broadcast of the “Mana” series, such as Anime News Network mentioned. You can see the first photo of the TV series below in the article.
Comicsbitchute.com

Merrie Melodies - Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century (1953)

Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century (spoken as "twenty-fourth-and-a-half") is a 1953 Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies cartoon directed by Chuck Jones. The cartoon was released on July 25, 1953, and stars Daffy Duck as space hero Duck Dodgers, Po…
TV & VideosApple Insider

Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' to premiere on Apple TV+ September 24

A new, two-minute-long trailer has landed on YouTube, giving sci-fi fans a peek into what the series has in store before it premieres on Apple TV+ later this year. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, which follows a group of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization.
TV Series/Film

‘Foundation’ Trailer: David S. Goyer Adapts the Isaac Asimov Sci-Fi Classic for Apple TV+

The work of Isaac Asimov serves as inspiration for the flashy new Apple TV+ sci-fi series Foundation. The upcoming show follows a band of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization during the fall of the Galactic Empire (note: this is not the same Galactic Empire from Star Wars, so please don’t get confused). Jared Harris and Lee Pace lead the series, which comes from showrunner David S. Goyer. Watch the latest Foundation trailer below.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The adaptation of the trilogy of The Foundation, by Isaac Asimov, already has a release date on Apple TV +

Apple TV + has announced that its adaptation of The foundation, by Isaac Asimov, will be officially released on next September 24, 2021. Along with the release date, the company also made it known a new preview of the series starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. For those who don’t know, Foundation is ready to tell the story of “Four crucial individuals who transcend space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that they will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. “.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Foundation” Series Trailer & Airdate

Apple TV+ has announced a Friday, September 24th premiere date for its highly anticipated series adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s famed novel series “Foundation”. When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Made for Love’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

The dark comedy starring Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano launched in April to strong reviews. HBO Max will again return to the world of techno-paranoia. The WarnerMedia-backed streamer has handed out a second season renewal for its dark comedy Made for Love. The half-hour series starring Cristin Milioti,...
TV & VideosHollywood News

Stunning new teaser trailer for Apple’s upcoming sci-fi series ‘Foundation’

Apple TV+ has unleashed a breath-taking new teaser trailer for Foundation, an upcoming adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s ground-breaking, best-selling novels. This one comes to the streamer in September from visionary showrunner and executive producer, David S. Goyer. The 10-episode first season of “Foundation” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on...
TV & Videosnetflixjunkie.com

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (June 28th – July 4th, 2021)

Here are the movies and series coming to Netflix this week from June 28th to July 4th, 2021. We have a stacked week ahead. As we get to the bottom of another week, it’s time to check out what the new shows on Netflix will be. For this week marks the end of a month and the beginning of another, we have a busier week than usual. As always, there are many Netflix Originals alongside some old high-profile movies and animes. The highlights are The Karate Kid trilogy, Mortal Kombat (1995), Kung Fu Panda movies, Star Trek, and Grey’s Anatomy season 17.
Moviesithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ drops trailer for musical comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’

Apple TV+ recently shared the first trailer for its upcoming musical comedy Schmigadoon! which will become available on the streaming service on July 16. The first two episodes of the six-part series will drop on that date with new ones being added weekly. Starring Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, the series is a parody of iconic musicals.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Adding Intriguing '90s Thriller on July 1

Netflix users love a good thriller, with pulse-pounding adventures and mysteries often taking over the services' top 10 list. On July 1, the company is bringing back a quality thriller that could very well scratch that same itch and hit the top 10, itself. The movie in question is The Game, a 1997 movie directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn.
TV & Videoswehiphop.com

Spielberg Signs Deal With Netflix

In a sign of growth in Hollywood, Steven Spielberg has signed a deal with Netflix. The deal between the streaming platform and Spielberg’s Amblin Partners company was revealed today and is said to cover “multiple feature films.”. This new partnership with Netflix doesn’t effect his deal with Universal Pictures and...
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

LOKI in Minecraft | Disney+ Series

Loki is an American television series created by Michael Waldron for the streaming service Disney+, based on Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it shares continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline.
TV Seriessandiegosun.com

'Madame X' in works for HBO Max

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): American filmmaker J.J. Abrams is adding another DC Comics-inspired TV series titled 'Madame X' to his slate with Angela Robinson. HBO Max will stream the scripted drama series. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the collaborative project, which is in the early development stages, will...
TV & Videosnewsatw.com

Fast and Furious 9 isn’t streaming on HBO Max, sorry

Fast and Furious 9, or F9, is the latest flick in the Fast and the Furious franchise, and it finally hit theaters Friday, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release. But while fans may flood cinemas to take it in on the big screen, anyone hoping to stream it at home will be disappointed — Fast and Furious 9 won’t be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time it’s in theaters, nor on any other service for now. It should be available to stream on Max eventually but not for months.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Warner bros to adapt Madame X for HBO Max

JJ Abrams has enlisted writer, director and producer Angela Robinson to headline a new series based on the DC Comics character Madame Xanadu, titled Madame X. We had heard that JJ Abrams’ recent deal with Warner Bros. TV would include several DC Comics series for the HBO Max streaming service in addition to The dark justice league, and now another project has been announced: Madame X.