It’s Summer of 96 season on Radio 2, although much of this will be nostalgia for nostalgia given how much looking back there was at the time, including Simon Mayo playing 1966 on the Golden Hour on the day of England vs Germany. Some interesting programmes to come, mind, in addition to the consistently baffling Sounds of the 90s (which takes any opportunity to play records from other decades). To kick it all off is this repeat outing from the 2012 series Sounds of the Century, a sort of radio Rock’n’Roll Years with a collage of news, sport and music from the year.