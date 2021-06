Over 15M viewers watched reigning World Cup champions France edge out Germany on France’s M6 Tuesday night in the first major head-to-head of Euro 2020 which runs through July 11 and is being played in various locations throughout Europe and the UK. That was good for a 57.5 share from 9PM local and included a peak of 17.4M viewers (by way of comparison, 12.6M watched France’s entry to the World Cup in 2018, giving TF1 a 69 share on a Saturday afternoon). Tuesday’s match drew the highest TV ratings since 2018, M6 said. These figures don’t take into account public venue screenings, and there were plenty of supporters watching at bars, restaurants and fan zones.