Dangerous humidity through Saturday but some relief on the way next week

We’re a few days into astronomical summer and almost a month into meteorological summer but we haven’t seen the typical summertime heat and humidity take hold and stay in control just yet. In fact, it’s looking likely that we will NOT reach 100° until some time after the 4th of July (which is our average first 100° day). The typical summer-ridge of high pressure and the heat that goes along with it has been plaguing the western U.S. with heat and humidity across the 4 Corners last week. Moving into this weekend and early next week, the heat transfers to the Pacific Northwest where Seattle may reach 100° for only the 3rd and 4th time IN HISTORY. Pacific Northwest heat will lead to much cooler conditions across the Central and Eastern U.S. and some of the cooler air will reach Central Texas. We’re hoping it gets here soon because we’re expecting heat and a high amount of humidity over the next few days. Morning temperatures each day will start in the mid-to-near upper 70s and then warm into the mid-90s during the afternoon. Morning clouds should give way to afternoon sunshine and heat index values today and tomorrow will be as high as about 106°. The heat index will drop a bit Saturday but we should still see triple-digit heat indices.