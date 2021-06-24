The Garden factual specialist heads to DSP

The 1996 season begins in earnest with a look at one of the year’s biggest bands… er, The Beatles. Well, in addition to being an inspiration for many Britpop acts, they were actually one of the biggest-selling acts of the year, thanks to the Anthology project, which spanned a book, a high-profile ITV series (which they rather booted around the schedules in the end) and some “new” material, although the biggest splash that made was when Radio 1 refused to playlist them because they considered them irrelevant to the nation’s pop kids, and they were probably right. But it wasn’t an entirely wasted project because Pete Best, as John Peel suggested surely the Beatle we can all relate to, got a load of money out of it, and it introduced some people to the Fabs for the first time, as mega Beatles boffin Geoff Lloyd will discover.