The Garden factual specialist heads to DSP

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanijay UK factual label DSP has hired the head of specialist factual at ITV Studios’ The Garden as its creative director. Ninder Billing joins the Interior Design Masters maker after three years with The Garden, where she created and delivered Bafta-nominated series Operation Live for Channel 5. Billing, who was...

www.c21media.net
