GloboSat, RTVE field 1936 Olympics doc

The U.S. Olympic Trials are underway with Track and Field coming into the spotlight NBC as the Summer Olympics in Tokyo inches closer. With swimming coming to a close over the weekend, Track and Field events will start to take over primetime on NBC. More than 20 hours of live coverage over eight nights from Eugene, Ore. will begin on Friday. Coverage will be spread across NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock. Peacock will live stream the NBCSN coverage. Six nights of primetime coverage on NBC will run from June 18-21 and June 24-27. This weekend, coverage will follow U.S. Open golf and the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming.