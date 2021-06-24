Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

GloboSat, RTVE field 1936 Olympics doc

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: GloboSat in Brazil and Spanish pubcaster RTVE have acquired a documentary about the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games from distributor Prime Entertainment Group. Brazil’s largest media company will air Berlin 1936’s Olympic Games on sports-focused channel SporTV, while RTVE will air the 1×52′ doc on its main channel. The film tells the story of the Games that took place in Nazi Germany three years before the start of the Second World War.

www.c21media.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Globosat#Globosat#Rtve#Spanish#Prime Entertainment Group#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Spain
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
Eugene, ORchatsports.com

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Preview: Sprint and Field Events

EUGENE, Ore. – Track and field returns to Eugene, Ore., for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday. The trials serve as the selection meet for the U.S. team for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo. The top three finishers with their respective qualifying marks in each event will be named to the national team.
WorldAdvanced Television

Spain: Now streamers must pay for RTVE

Spain is set to eliminate the 0.9 per cent tax on telco revenues and pass the burden to finance RTVE onto global streaming players such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon. The Spanish government is revising the Audio Visual Law and is set to exempt Spanish telcos from financing the public broadcaster with around €128 million in tax take, according to Expansión.
GolfABQJournal

UNM alumni Perez, Green in Tokyo Olympics golf field

Victor Perez (France) and Gavin Green (Malaysia) will be representing their respective countries, as well as the University of New Mexico men’s golf program, in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. UNM alumni Perez and Green are in the Olympic golf field, confirmed Tuesday, that will compete at Kasumigaseki Country Club in...
Golfharrisondaily.com

Top-heavy field for Olympic golf still missing some stars

Four of the top 10 men in the world golf ranking are not going to Japan for the Olympics, only one of them by choice. The 60-man field was set Tuesday based on the world ranking with a half-dozen …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Olympic Games, the field for 2021 is finalised

The field for this year’s Olympic men's golf competition has been announced, with newly crowned U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm among the players set to tee up at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan from July 29 – August 1. Rahm, who is making his first appearance in the Olympics, is...
Golfgeoffshackelford.com

Men's Olympic Golf Field Finalized, For Now

You can view the full list here at GolfNewsNet. Slovakian great Rory Sabbatini is in easily and that has to be a huge sigh of relief in those parts. Whether all of these players go is another story. Xander Schauffele after his U.S. Open final round:. Q. Secondly, I'm assuming...
Eugene, ORchatsports.com

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials air live on NBC, NBCSN and Peacock from June 18-27 at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top three finishers are in line to qualify for Tokyo. The U.S. track and field team is always the largest of any sport — more than 120 athletes made it for Rio in 2016.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

S&D: Freida Lim Qualifies for Diving Field at Olympic Games

Former University of Georgia diver Freida Lim was officially confirmed for the 2020 Summer Olympics diving competition Tuesday morning by FINA, the sport’s governing body. Lim will represent her home nation of Singapore in the women’s 10-meter platform event, making her the female Olympic diver in the country’s history. She is also the first Georgia female diver to ever make an Olympic roster.
Eugene, ORsolzyatthemovies.com

U.S. Olympic Trials – Track and Field – Tokyo 2020

The U.S. Olympic Trials are underway with Track and Field coming into the spotlight NBC as the Summer Olympics in Tokyo inches closer. With swimming coming to a close over the weekend, Track and Field events will start to take over primetime on NBC. More than 20 hours of live coverage over eight nights from Eugene, Ore. will begin on Friday. Coverage will be spread across NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock. Peacock will live stream the NBCSN coverage. Six nights of primetime coverage on NBC will run from June 18-21 and June 24-27. This weekend, coverage will follow U.S. Open golf and the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming.
MLBgranthshala.com

Three Out: Olympic Baseball Qualifier Won’t Have a Full Field

For an Australian baseball player, reaching the major leagues in the United States is a rare feat. Only 32 players born in Australia have done so. Baseball by referenceLiam Hendrix with the Chicago White Sox, serving as the most notable current player. But in a country where baseball is not a mainstream sport, reaching the Olympics is a more widely recognized achievement.
Behind Viral Videosstateofpress.com

Liga NFA partners with TikTok to broadcast the Free Fire tournament finals

Brazilian independent Free Fire tournament Liga NFA has partnered with short-form video platform TikTok to broadcast the league’s Season 5 Finals. As a result of the partnership, TikTok has been named as Liga NFA’s official broadcast partner for the event, which will commence on June 27th. The tournament will also be broadcast on Booyah! and Youtube.
MotorsportsFrankfort Times

F1: Russian GP moving from Sochi to St. Petersburg from 2023

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — The Russian Grand Prix will move to near St. Petersburg from 2023, leaving Sochi after nearly a decade, Formula One said Saturday. The races will be held at the Autodrom Igora Drive, which F1 described as “a hugely exciting location that includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares.”
Public Healthalaturkanews.com

Sydney, Australia, begins two-week COVID lockdown

Sydney, Australia, on Saturday night began a two-week lockdown amid a surge in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant. BBC News' Phil Mercer reports. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Technologysmallbiztechnology.com

Native Ad Networks: Top 9 Services for Advertisers and Publishers

Native ad networks help advertisers and webmasters generate more leads and conversions via their websites. They do this by connecting content creators to publishers boasting massive online traffic who agree to host ads on their platform. The common result is that publishers are able to more quickly monetize their online platforms.
Photographycrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: Global

JUNE 19 – 25, 2021. From summer solstice rituals in a Siberian village, to Juneteenth celebrations in the United States, to International Yoga Day in Venezuela, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.