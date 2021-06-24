Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Area law enforcement to conduct DUI enforcement Friday evening

By Kelci McKendrick
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QyCc_0aduWLNb00

ENID, Okla. — Extra officers, deputies and troopers will be out on Friday evening to conduct enhanced DUI enforcement.

Members of Enid Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be out looking for anybody who is driving under the influence, according to an EPD press release.

“The Enid Police Department wants the community to be safe in their travels. Plan your evening and plan for a ride home,” Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said in the release. “Enid now has Uber and Lyft drivers available to pick you up. So if you drink, you need to think. Don’t drink and drive.”

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes each day. That’s about one person every 52 minutes.

In 2019, the most recent year data is available for, 10,142 people lost their lives to drunken driving, and every one of those deaths was preventable, the release said.

Holtzclaw also said in the release that those with medical marijuana cards should understand the driving impairment caused by marijuana use and should refrain from driving during or after the consumption of marijuana products.

“The impairment effects can be just as great as alcohol use,” he said in the release.

EPD said there will be zero tolerance for those found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and those found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will go to jail.

Safety is EPD’s No. 1 goal on Friday, the release said.

“We want everyone to exercise the best judgment possible and not drive while impaired,” EPD stated in the release. “The life you save may not just be your own.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
168
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, OK
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Medical Marijuana#Dui#Enid Police Department#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Epd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Uber
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq. In a statement, the U.S. military said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

At least 9 dead after partial building collapse near Miami

Witness of building collapse: "It was all just really scary" Nina Le Troadec, a 15-year-old resident of Champlain Towers East, witnessed the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South from her bedroom window. Le Troadec said she and her family were "scared" that their building could collapse too and stayed in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Fox News

New Mexico hot air balloon crash death toll rises to 5, former cop among those dead

New Mexico police have opened an investigation into a hot air balloon that crashed into power lines Saturday morning, killing five people. Four victims died at the scene and another individual was transported to a local hospital in critical but unstable condition where he was pronounced dead around 3:00 p.m., Albuquerque police said. One of the victims pronounced dead at the scene was 59-year-old Martin Martinez, a former Albuquerque Police Department officer. Martinez's wife, 62-year-old Mary Martinez, was also pronounced dead at the scene.