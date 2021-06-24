Area law enforcement to conduct DUI enforcement Friday evening

ENID, Okla. — Extra officers, deputies and troopers will be out on Friday evening to conduct enhanced DUI enforcement.

Members of Enid Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be out looking for anybody who is driving under the influence, according to an EPD press release.

“The Enid Police Department wants the community to be safe in their travels. Plan your evening and plan for a ride home,” Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said in the release. “Enid now has Uber and Lyft drivers available to pick you up. So if you drink, you need to think. Don’t drink and drive.”

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes each day. That’s about one person every 52 minutes.

In 2019, the most recent year data is available for, 10,142 people lost their lives to drunken driving, and every one of those deaths was preventable, the release said.

Holtzclaw also said in the release that those with medical marijuana cards should understand the driving impairment caused by marijuana use and should refrain from driving during or after the consumption of marijuana products.

“The impairment effects can be just as great as alcohol use,” he said in the release.

EPD said there will be zero tolerance for those found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and those found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will go to jail.

Safety is EPD’s No. 1 goal on Friday, the release said.

“We want everyone to exercise the best judgment possible and not drive while impaired,” EPD stated in the release. “The life you save may not just be your own.”