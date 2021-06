In the short amount of time I've been in Wyoming, one thing I know for sure is Wyomingites are PROUD of being from Wyoming...and rightfully so. Visitors come from all over the world to visit Yellowstone National Park, Devils Tower, Casper Mountain, Cheyanne Frontier Days, Grand Teton Nations Park and that's only part of the list of attractions. Tourism is such a large part of Wyoming's annual income that, according to The Wyoming Office of Tourism, it's the second largest industry in the state. Promoting the beauty of the and attractiveness of the state is important to try and convince potential visitors to bring their money to Wyoming.