When the Tampa Bay Lightning take to the ice at Amaile Arena on Friday night for Game seven, they might be without their top forward Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov was cross-checked in the rib area by Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield during Game six on Wednesday. Mayfield was not penalized on the play despite referee Chris Lee standing and watching the cross-check occur. Moments after the cross-check, Kucherov went to hit Mat Barzal and was in some discomfort. He left the game after one 46-second shift and did not return.