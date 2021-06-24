Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

VIEWPOINT: June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day; this is one soldier's experience

By Joseph Reagan
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago

PTSD stands for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and is a condition that many veterans and non-veterans alike suffer. June 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms, and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former infantry officer with two deployments to Afghanistan this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reported that somewhere between 10%-15% of veterans have a clinical diagnosis for post-traumatic stress. That number is likely far greater. A recent survey suggests at over a quarter of our population believes PTSD is incurable and those who have it are dangerous and mentally unstable — it is for this reason that so many veterans refuse to seek help. 22 veterans will take their own life today, two thirds of them will have never stepped foot inside a VA facility — 15 veterans will die today without ever asking for help.

www.enidnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Nco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
PTSD
Related
MilitaryKATU.com

PTSD Awareness Month & Veteran's Benefits

June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness month and a great time to shed a light on the struggles of those who serve or have served in our military. Brian Reese, author of the new book You Deserve It, joined us to share his story and how he's working to help veteran's get help.
Mental HealthGuard Online

PTSD Awareness Day

June 27th is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms, and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former infantry officer with two deployments to Afghanistan this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Department of...
Mental HealthGreensburg Daily News

Commentary: Sunday is PTSD Awareness Day

PTSD stands for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and is a condition that many veterans and non-veterans alike suffer. Sunday, June 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms, and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Veteran shares his recovery journey in honor of PTSD Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- June is Veteran Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, Awareness Month. Officials at Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center are urging friends and families of veterans to understand the signs and triggers of PTSD. Hans Drupiewski, a clinical intern for Mount Carmel Behavioral Services and a veteran, shared his own experiences The post Colorado Veteran shares his recovery journey in honor of PTSD Awareness Month appeared first on KRDO.
Healththekatynews.com

National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

PTSD stands for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and is a condition that many veterans and non-veterans alike suffer June 27th is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms, and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former Infantry Officer with two deployments to Afghanistan this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reported that somewhere between 10-15 […]
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

June 27 – National PTSD Awareness Day

Since 2010, America has observed National PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day each year on June 27. In 2014, the US Senate prolonged the observance, designating the month of June as National PTSD Awareness Month. Both designations came as the result of organizations and individuals wishing to better inform the public about the realities of PTSD, eliminate the stigma surrounding it and encourage people to seek help if they’re struggling with it.
AdvocacyNewnan Times-Herald

June 27 focuses on raising awareness for PTSD

Dan Solla enlisted in the infantry when he was a senior in high school. After the events that occurred on 9/11, he said he knew he wanted to help. When he graduated in 2002, he went to infantry school — three weeks after his 18th birthday. He was there for four months.
Militarycapradio.org

A Disabled Veteran Tells His Story For National PTSD Awareness Day

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. To mark National PTSD Awareness Day on Sunday June 27, we hear the story of a disabled veteran and his wife, and their journey through trauma and its aftermath. Transcript. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. Today is National PTSD Awareness Day, and we're going...
MilitaryBoston Herald

Editorial: Study sounds alarm on military suicides

For a nation that claims to revere and honor its men and women in uniform, the Unites States hasn’t done nearly enough to address the ongoing epidemic of suicide by active-duty members of the military and our veterans. A recent study by Brown University puts this into clear and unflinching...
Pittsburgh, PApennrecord.com

U.S. Navy veteran alleges he suffered permanent vision loss from negligence of Pittsburgh VA hospital

PITTSBURGH – A U.S. Navy veteran alleges that substandard care he received at his local Veterans Affairs hospital resulted in his suffering permanent vision loss and damage. John Gazdacko of Pittsburgh first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on June 14 versus the United States America’s Department of Veterans Affairs, in Pittsburgh.
MilitaryDaily News-Record

Help Is Out There

The startling fact is that of the active duty military personnel and veterans who have served since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on our nation, an estimated 30,177 have died by suicide. These somber facts are from a new report by the Costs of War Project at Brown University.
Mental HealthParkersburg News & Sentinel

Op-ed: Help available for those with PTSD

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, is a mental health condition that is triggered after one experiences or witnesses a traumatic or terrifying event. Roughly 8 million people in the U.S. suffer from this disorder. Many of them are veterans. Diagnoses have become more common as medical experts have become more...
Healthjbsa.mil

59th MDW: PTSD Awareness Month

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The month of June marks Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month. Many people know of PTSD, but may not fully understand how it affects people. It can affect those suffering from it differently, and it is important to understand that PTSD is more than a diagnosis.
Omaha, NEfox42kptm.com

June is PTSD Awareness Month: Know the signs and get help

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — June is PTSD Awareness Month, according to a press release from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). PTSD can occur when dealing with a very stressful, scary, or distressing event or after a “prolonged traumatic experience,” said the press release. Natural disasters, domestic violence,...