REO Speedwagon is the first Chicago rock show of summer 2021: We had 5 questions for the band

CHICAGO — A heady claim, but we’re going with it: REO Speedwagon in Aurora will be the first big rock show in the whole Chicago area in more than a year. There have been bands at FitzGerald’s, and Lollapalooza is coming soon enough, but the band that formed in Champaign in the late 1960s and owned the radio in the ’80s — chances are, you know a few of their songs — will play outdoors at RiverEdge Park July 1.