Srinagar, June 13: Authorities have ordered that no vehicle with outside number shall ply in any public place unless registered in accordance with Motor Vehicles Act in J&K. “It has been observed that considerable number of vehicles registered outside Jammu & Kashmir (from adjoining States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi etc.] have been purchased by the residents of the Jammu and Kashmir and are being plied across the Jammu & Kashmir unauthorizedly, without having been registered with the concerned Registering Authorities (RTOs/ARTOs), in contravention to the explicit provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989,” reads a circular issued by Hirdesh Kumar (IAS) Commissioner Secretary to Government, Transport Department.