Mao Zedong, it is said, was furious over the slights he had received at the Eighth Party Congress (1956 and 1958) – the call for collective leadership, the assertions that China would never have a cult of personality, the removal of Mao’s thought as the guiding principle for the nation, and the criticisms of adventurism. He ensured the people whom he considered responsible for his slight paid for it dearly, with their lives in some instances.