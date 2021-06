Marking a sharp reversal of its prior policy, the Biden Administration is now accepting comments from the public on its recent “social cost of greenhouse gases” report. The report includes new estimates of the welfare cost of greenhouse gas emissions, values that will be used as part of future regulatory proceedings that could end up draining the economy of hundreds of billions of dollars through compliance costs. The move to accept comments comes after a number of politically unfriendly states filed lawsuits against the Administration, arguing that calculations in the report are arbitrary and illegal.