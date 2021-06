Today, no one remembers Topo Gigio or Senor Wences. Today, no one thinks the riffs of Alan King are side-splitting gems of comedy. Today, no one would consider it appropriate to film a performer such as Elvis Presley only from the waist up. Today, no one would even think of telling Mick Jagger to cleanse "Let's spend the night together" into "Let's spend some time together." Today, no one thinks it remarkable to have a Black performer on television.