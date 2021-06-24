'Title and Deed' by Chester Theatre Company - dark and provocative

Do you play an instrument? Do you sing, read your own poetry or the poetry of others? Are you a stand-up comedian? Here is your opportunity to perform in the Essex Theatre Company Open Mic on the Fourth of July behind Town Hall in Essex, NY, at 1 pm, sign up at 12:30. Or email your information to info@essextheatre.org. The event is in honor of local poet, Jeff Moredock, who passed away last year. Essex Editions, who published his book Poems from Essex & Elsewhere, will be present at the event. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Or bring a band and sign up! In case of rain the event will be held at the Masonic Lodge, Essex.