Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock, MA

'Title and Deed' by Chester Theatre Company - dark and provocative

By Bob Goepfert Entertainment contributor
Troy Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK, Mass. — Will Eno is a playwright about whom you cannot be neutral. You either love his work or are confounded by it. Chester Theatre Company is offering his one-man show, “Title and Deed,” at Shaker Hancock Village through Sunday and it certainly fits the love-hate relationship audiences have with his material. It’s impossible not to attend the show without being intellectually engaged by the thoughts, and eloquence of the writing.

www.troyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hancock, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#Chester Theatre Company#Shaker Hancock Village#Un#Chester Theater Company#Chestertheatre Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Louisa, KYthelevisalazer.com

Mountain Movers Theatre Company to Premiere “Pump Boys and Dinettes” in Louisa, KY

Louisa, KY: As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, Mountain Movers Theatre Company (MOMO) is proud to resume normal operations with the 2021 season premiere on Thursday, June 18th. MOMO prides itself with valuing the dignity, diversity and talents of every individual. They desire to help new generations of Kentuckians discover their destinies and provide a platform to pursue their artistic passions and live their dreams.
Davis, CADaily Democrat

Shrek the Musical Jr. marks last virtual performance for Davis Musical Theatre Company

Davis Musical Theatre Company’s Young Performers’ Theater presents their last virtual show, “Shrek the Musical, Jr.,” at the Showtix4U virtual platform. Shrek leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, the show has a powerful message for the whole family.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Midnight Company's 'Here Lies Henry' is freewheeling but provocative

In playwright Daniel MacIvor’s “Here Lies Henry,” the enigmatic but entertaining Midnight Company production running through June 27 at the Kranzberg Arts Center, Joe Hanrahan delivers a performance that’s at once disturbingly weird and disarmingly charismatic. Hanrahan plays Henry, an unapologetic liar, mesmerizing storyteller and the only character onstage for...
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Where We Belong’ presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Folger Shakespeare Library

Madeline Sayet’s ‘Where We Belong’ is an elegy for so very much — the voices lost to colonialism, the lives lost through the insanity of war, the languages stamped out, and the end of a sustainable world possibly. It’s a journey of how we ended up at this moment — and why losing the voices, the lives, and the languages may have doomed us.
Theater & Danceryeandbattleobserver.co.uk

East Sussex theatre company poses the question: "Why Will?"

Performances start on Friday, June 25 at 7.30pm and run until Saturday, August 7. Artistic director Stephen John said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming our audience back to Half House Farm, Three Oaks this summer. It has been so empty without you all! After over a year away from the stage, almost two years since a Half House performance and several cancelled projects in 2020, BC finally return. This summer we are bringing you a BC production like no other titled Why Will?”
Pittsfield, MABoston Globe

Barrington Stage’s ‘Chester Bailey’ glows in the dark

PITTSFIELD — It took just one word for Barrington Stage Company artistic director Julianne Boyd to capture the meaning of the moment Wednesday night before a performance of “Chester Bailey,” a probing, multilayered drama by Joseph Dougherty. “Welcome to live theater in a theater,” Boyd said. A murmur of —...
Theater & Danceessexonlakechamplain.com

Essex Theatre Company Presents Its 2021 Season

Do you play an instrument? Do you sing, read your own poetry or the poetry of others? Are you a stand-up comedian? Here is your opportunity to perform in the Essex Theatre Company Open Mic on the Fourth of July behind Town Hall in Essex, NY, at 1 pm, sign up at 12:30. Or email your information to info@essextheatre.org. The event is in honor of local poet, Jeff Moredock, who passed away last year. Essex Editions, who published his book Poems from Essex & Elsewhere, will be present at the event. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Or bring a band and sign up! In case of rain the event will be held at the Masonic Lodge, Essex.
Theater & DancePioneer Press

Children’s Theatre Company’s upcoming season to include ‘Annie’ and two world premieres

Children’s Theatre Company’s newly announced 2021-22 season features two world premieres, two popular musicals and an American premiere. It’s also artistic director Peter C. Brosius’ 25th anniversary season. Full-season subscription renewals, upgrades and new full-season subscriptions are on sale now via childrenstheatre.org or by phone at 612-874-0400. “We are thrilled...
Chester, MAtheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Title and Deed’ is pure, real theater

Chester Theater Company’s production of “Title and Deed,” staged under a tent at field’s edge in Hancock Shaker Village, is a master class of playwriting for Will Eno, acting for James Barry, and direction for Kiera Naughton. Eno’s single character, Man, enters, appearing almost like a homeless person (which he is), carrying a beat-up travel bag, having cleared entry into an unknown country. Business or pleasure? “Neither” he says.
Normal, ILwglt.org

Heartland Theatre Company Returns With 'Out of the Box: Diverse Storytelling'

What do an Iranian dancer, a Chili's waitress, an Arabic Jedi, a sweaty ballcap, a racially insensitive delivery man and a closeted Thai Buddhist have in common?. Audience members can find out by attending Heartland Theatre Company’s “Out of the Box: Diverse Stories of How We Think. Feel. Live.” on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26.
Theater & Dancecolerainechronicle.co.uk

Bruiser Theatre Company presents new on line show

BRUISER Theatre Company is proud to present the critically-acclaimed Mojo Mickybo by Belfast playwright, Owen McCafferty. Mojo Mickybo shows the friendship between two boys growing up in Belfast – a friendship that at first is immune to the sectarian violence taking place around them, but which nonetheless is ultimately destroyed by it.
Theater & Dancecolumbusunderground.com

Theater Review: Actors’ Theatre Presents Grim, Moving Slice of Theatrical History With ‘The African Company Presents Richard III’

Actors’ Theatre continues their Changes season with a moving version of Carlyle Brown’s 1994 breakout historical drama The African Company Presents Richard III directed by David Glover. The African Company of New York thrived in the 1820s in New York City with popular productions of Shakespeare’s work downtown at the...
Buffalo, NYclarencebee.com

Theatre

Ongoing now-July 4 Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade — Fully staged virtual performance of David Arrow’s production filmed at The Saturn Club of Buffalo. This play portrays Bobby during his campaign for U.S President, and features Daniel Lendzian as RFK under the direction of Mary Kate O’Connell. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, now through Sunday, July […]
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Americana Theatre Company launches 10th anniversary season

PLYMOUTH — Americana Theatre Company has announced the launch of its 10th anniversary season, presenting the madcap comedy “Clue,” playing Thursdays through Sundays from July 8-25 at Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25 1/2 Court St. “Clue” is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional materials by Hunter...
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Opera House Theatre Company to stage “Little Women: The Musical”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Opera House Theatre Company will present “Little Women: The Musical” this weekend in downtown Wilmington. Louisa May Alcott’s characters – Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy and Marmee – will take to the stage at North Front Theater at 21 N Front Street, Wilmington. Performance times are Friday...
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

The cast of Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Sylvia,” which opens tomorrow…

THINGAMAJIG’s POST-COVID SEASON OPENS TOMORROW WITH “SYLVIA”. The cast has rehearsed and the actors are all set with costumes and makeup for their roles in Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Sylvia,” which opens tomorrow, Friday, June 25, to a sold-out audience. “Sylvia” is a touching canine comedy about a dog and her new owner, a middle-aged man who brings her home to live in his apartment in New York City, much to his wife’s distress. It is the crown jewel of the theatre’s post-COVID summer season.
Norwell, MAWicked Local

Company Theatre announces Backlot Concert and Event Series

The Company Theatre, 30 Accord Park Dr., Norwell, recently announced the return of its Backlot Concert and Event Series. The summer-long entertainment series includes acts featuring local talent, performed on the theater’s newly renovated outdoor stage. The lineup features acts including live rock music performances, a cabaret brunch and a drag brunch.