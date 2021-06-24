'Title and Deed' by Chester Theatre Company - dark and provocative
HANCOCK, Mass. — Will Eno is a playwright about whom you cannot be neutral. You either love his work or are confounded by it. Chester Theatre Company is offering his one-man show, “Title and Deed,” at Shaker Hancock Village through Sunday and it certainly fits the love-hate relationship audiences have with his material. It’s impossible not to attend the show without being intellectually engaged by the thoughts, and eloquence of the writing.www.troyrecord.com