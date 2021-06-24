Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Longtime Northcutt employee, First Nazarene member receives new bicycle from community

By Kelci McKendrick
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gumk1_0aduVm3J00
Abe Davenport takes his new electric assist bike for his first ride outside of The Bike Shop on Wednesday , June 24, 2021 . (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Bicycles and unity, two of Abe Davenport’s favorite things, came together on Wednesday evening in The Bike Shop.

Davenport, a longtime employee at Northcutt Chevrolet and member at Enid First Church of the Nazarene, walked into The Bike Shop and saw about 20 of his fellow church members and coworkers who had rallied together to buy him a new bicycle.

“I didn’t see this coming,” said Davenport, who was all smiles and speechless as soon as he walked in the doors. “Unity is important, and I believe you need a lot of unity. To see all this right here today is very special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNwCD_0aduVm3J00
Abe Davenport Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

A few weeks ago, Davenport spoke with Jeff Turnbow, general manager at Northcutt, and mentioned he was wanting to get a new bicycle and had put a small down payment on an electric assist bicycle that runs for nearly $3,000 at The Bike Shop.

After hearing this, Turnbow talked to a few other employees at Northcutt and reached out to members of First Nazarene so they could all pitch in to help Davenport, who has worked at Northcutt for 26 years, get the bike of his dreams.

“Abe, you’re a special person to a lot of people,” Turnbow said to Davenport on Wednesday. “Because of you being who you are, and thanks to your church family, your co-workers, thanks to Micah, thanks to Scott Northcutt — there’s no more payments on that bicycle. That bicycle is yours because of who you are and because of all these people in front of you.”

Vicki McCoy, a member of First Nazarene, and Stephanie Zimbelman, business manager at Northcutt, said it was easy to say “yes” to helping buy the bicycle for Davenport.

“Nobody hesitated,” Zimbelman said.

The bicycle, a Specialized Como 3.0, costs $2,950 at The Bike Shop, and in addition to the bicycle, Davenport got a new helmet and some accessories to attach to it, also all paid for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xV98_0aduVm3J00

Micah Stone, owner of The Bike Shop, has known Davenport nearly 30 years and said Davenport is a “very deserving person who works hard and will do anything” for people.

“He’s one person I don’t mind helping out because he helps others — it’s who he is,” Stone said.

Scott Northcutt said about 15 years ago, around Christmas, he saw Davenport riding his bicycle near the dealership. A couple of hours later, he saw him riding back with a bunch of stuff from Walmart.

“It was the Christmas season in mid-December,” Northcutt recalled. “He’d ridden to Walmart that day in the rain in 35-40 degrees and bought gifts for people. That’s what was on his bike.

“It’s stuff like that that makes us want to always do stuff for Abe.”

Davenport said he felt great on the new bicycle and was thankful for everyone who helped.

The day before Davenport received the bicycle, he actually posted a poem on his Facebook page about his love of bicycles, saying no matter how people travel, it’s “wonderful” knowing that “God goes before us on every journey.”

“A bicycle is something anyone can enjoy,” he wrote.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
168
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Enid, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Nazarene#The Bike Shop#Northcutt Chevrolet#Unity#Specialized
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
News Break
Walmart
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq. In a statement, the U.S. military said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

At least 9 dead after partial building collapse near Miami

Witness of building collapse: "It was all just really scary" Nina Le Troadec, a 15-year-old resident of Champlain Towers East, witnessed the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South from her bedroom window. Le Troadec said she and her family were "scared" that their building could collapse too and stayed in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Fox News

New Mexico hot air balloon crash death toll rises to 5, former cop among those dead

New Mexico police have opened an investigation into a hot air balloon that crashed into power lines Saturday morning, killing five people. Four victims died at the scene and another individual was transported to a local hospital in critical but unstable condition where he was pronounced dead around 3:00 p.m., Albuquerque police said. One of the victims pronounced dead at the scene was 59-year-old Martin Martinez, a former Albuquerque Police Department officer. Martinez's wife, 62-year-old Mary Martinez, was also pronounced dead at the scene.