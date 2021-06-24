Longtime Northcutt employee, First Nazarene member receives new bicycle from community

Abe Davenport takes his new electric assist bike for his first ride outside of The Bike Shop on Wednesday , June 24, 2021 . (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Bicycles and unity, two of Abe Davenport’s favorite things, came together on Wednesday evening in The Bike Shop.

Davenport, a longtime employee at Northcutt Chevrolet and member at Enid First Church of the Nazarene, walked into The Bike Shop and saw about 20 of his fellow church members and coworkers who had rallied together to buy him a new bicycle.

“I didn’t see this coming,” said Davenport, who was all smiles and speechless as soon as he walked in the doors. “Unity is important, and I believe you need a lot of unity. To see all this right here today is very special.”

A few weeks ago, Davenport spoke with Jeff Turnbow, general manager at Northcutt, and mentioned he was wanting to get a new bicycle and had put a small down payment on an electric assist bicycle that runs for nearly $3,000 at The Bike Shop.

After hearing this, Turnbow talked to a few other employees at Northcutt and reached out to members of First Nazarene so they could all pitch in to help Davenport, who has worked at Northcutt for 26 years, get the bike of his dreams.

“Abe, you’re a special person to a lot of people,” Turnbow said to Davenport on Wednesday. “Because of you being who you are, and thanks to your church family, your co-workers, thanks to Micah, thanks to Scott Northcutt — there’s no more payments on that bicycle. That bicycle is yours because of who you are and because of all these people in front of you.”

Vicki McCoy, a member of First Nazarene, and Stephanie Zimbelman, business manager at Northcutt, said it was easy to say “yes” to helping buy the bicycle for Davenport.

“Nobody hesitated,” Zimbelman said.

The bicycle, a Specialized Como 3.0, costs $2,950 at The Bike Shop, and in addition to the bicycle, Davenport got a new helmet and some accessories to attach to it, also all paid for.

Micah Stone, owner of The Bike Shop, has known Davenport nearly 30 years and said Davenport is a “very deserving person who works hard and will do anything” for people.

“He’s one person I don’t mind helping out because he helps others — it’s who he is,” Stone said.

Scott Northcutt said about 15 years ago, around Christmas, he saw Davenport riding his bicycle near the dealership. A couple of hours later, he saw him riding back with a bunch of stuff from Walmart.

“It was the Christmas season in mid-December,” Northcutt recalled. “He’d ridden to Walmart that day in the rain in 35-40 degrees and bought gifts for people. That’s what was on his bike.

“It’s stuff like that that makes us want to always do stuff for Abe.”

Davenport said he felt great on the new bicycle and was thankful for everyone who helped.

The day before Davenport received the bicycle, he actually posted a poem on his Facebook page about his love of bicycles, saying no matter how people travel, it’s “wonderful” knowing that “God goes before us on every journey.”

“A bicycle is something anyone can enjoy,” he wrote.