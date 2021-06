Halfway between Pretoria, the capital of South Africa, and Cape Town, in the middle of the semi-desert plateau of Karoo (Northern Cape Province), after leaving the highway to enter secondary roads, poorly maintained, and one-way bridges, you reach the R369 road that divides the population of Orania in two, next to the Orange River, which is home to 2,000 people. There are no fences, no heavily guarded gate, not even the usual electrical security systems of white neighborhoods in South African cities. The road flanked by an arid land changes radically and begins to be covered with plantations of walnut trees and neighborhoods with large houses or terraced houses, as you enter the town of Orania.