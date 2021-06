I remember picking out my first best friend necklace. I gave away one-half that read “best” and kept the other side that read “friend.”. In my first article, I mentioned the stories of the Enid Public Library, and a big part of our story are the Friends of the Enid Public Library. Every October, there’s even a national week-long celebration for Friends groups across the country, and it’s because of how much they do for the library.