It’s not a spoiler to say that Black Widow will act as a bit of a baton pass from Scarlett Johansson to her co-star, Florence Pugh. Not in the fact that Pugh will become the next Black Widow (that absolutely would be a spoiler), but more in the fact that Yelena Belova (Pugh) already has been confirmed to be part of the Disney+ Hawkeye series, and Natasha Romanova (Johansson) is, well, dead. It’s safe to assume which actress the MCU is going to invest in. Part of that reasoning led to Pugh telling CinemaBlend the Marvel moment that had her terrified, and sweating profusely. Watch the fun interview moment in the clip above.