EDITORIAL: Franchise audit will make sure city receives what is due

The city of Enid’s decision to hire a Chicago firm to perform an audit of the city’s franchise fees and hotel tax revenue may have raised a few eyebrows; however, there is good reason for the city to engage a firm with expertise in this area.

The firm, Azavar Government Solutions, will audit the city’s franchise fees and hotel tax revenue from the last three years to look for any lost proceeds that should have been paid. Azavar will identify any possible underpayments, then work to recoup those funds on the city’s behalf. The audited franchise providers include OG&E, ONG, Suddenlink, various landline phone companies and hotels paying lodging tax revenue to the city.

First, we’re glad the city is able to go ahead with the audit this year. Municipalities need to make every effort to get every single penny due from franchise fees and also ensure that the data reported by franchisees is correct.

Second, it’s important that the city contract with a firm with expertise in this area. This type of audit requires a great deal of expertise. So, it is not something a city employee or group of city employees could perform properly. It also will take a great deal of time to perform this type of audit depending on how quickly each franchise providers responds to audit requests.

Even with the best efforts at providing the proper data, it’s not uncommon for errors to be made in collecting all the franchise fees a city is due. This effort could bring significant returns to the city and also identify and correct problems that would inhibit future collections.