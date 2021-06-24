Reunited with Jimmie Johnson in sports cars, Chad Knaus ‘tremendously enjoys’ new racing

CHAD KNAUS, VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPETITION FOR HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS, ON THE DISQUALIFICATION OF THE NO. 9 TEAM AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY:. “It’s unfortunate. The lug nuts on the No. 9 were loose at the end of the race. At the end of the race Chase had a vibration. There were quite a few tire issues through the course of the day so they were hopeful that it was just a cord or something in the tire that was creating the vibration so they chose to run the race out. It’s unfortunate that the lug nuts vibrated loose on the left rear and now we are sitting here with a disqualification for the 9 team.”