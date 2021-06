NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies is pleased to provide an update on its pending Acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") (the 'Acquisition') in conjunction with the Company completing a share consolidation, debt conversion and proposed financing, each as further described below. EHT is moving forward with all these transactions and is pleased to provide the updates in respect of each, below. In order to accommodate the completion of the Acquisition, EHT and Windular have agreed to extend the date of completion to July 15, 2021. EHT and its advisors are working diligently to complete all transactions in this process and anticipate closing the Acquisition on or about July 9, 2021.