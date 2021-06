Two S. C.- based charities received sizeable gifts that will help them leap forward in tackling hunger issues this year. As the result of the Souper Bowl of Caring’s S. C. Challenge in February and March, Eastminster Presbyterian Church presented checks to Oliver Gospel Mission and Home Works of the Americas for $ 40,739 and $33,805, respectively. The two- month campaign tripled statewide collections from years past, for a total of $766,117, which will be fully dispersed to all earmarked charities this June.