Raleigh, NC

Summit’s Greear presides over Southern Baptist national meeting with race, sex abuse in spotlight

By David Larson
nsjonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — In his last act as president of the denomination, Pastor J.D. Greear of the Raleigh-Durham area’s Summit Church led the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual gathering, which was held in Nashville, Tennessee, June 15–16. The event drew more participation and media attention than usual due to a number of controversies — including how to address race and sexual abuse within what is the largest Protestant denomination in the United States.

nsjonline.com
