Beer Alert: Juicy India Pale Ales and Seasonal Lagers
Summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the warming weather with fun new offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Yakima, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, has a new addition to its IPA Rotator Series, a collection of hop-packed beers, each representing a unique characteristic of life in hop country. Named after the town where Bale Breaker’s 30-barrel brewhouse stands, Moxee Made IPA is a 6.2% ABV India Pale Ale which is brewed with locally sourced hops and barley.www.americancraftbeer.com