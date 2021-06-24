Cancel
Yakima, WA

Beer Alert: Juicy India Pale Ales and Seasonal Lagers

By AmericanCraftBeer.com
americancraftbeer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the warming weather with fun new offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Yakima, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, has a new addition to its IPA Rotator Series, a collection of hop-packed beers, each representing a unique characteristic of life in hop country. Named after the town where Bale Breaker’s 30-barrel brewhouse stands, Moxee Made IPA is a 6.2% ABV India Pale Ale which is brewed with locally sourced hops and barley.

www.americancraftbeer.com
#India Pale Ale#Beer#Juicy#Lager#Food Drink#Beverages#American#Moxee Made Ipa#Gabf#Indy#Raceday#The Alpine Beer Company#Berry Aromatics
