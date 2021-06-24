Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Krystal Appoints Industry Expert As New Chief Marketing Officer

By Krystal Restaurants LLC
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Crowder to Bring (Back) 25 Years of Innovative Expertise in Branding, Promotion and Engagement to Legendary Slider Brand. “We have an aggressive growth plan at Krystal, and Alice will be instrumental in ensuring we meet our goals,” said brand President, Tom Stager. “Her restaurant industry insight, especially with Southern brands, and layered on top of her packaged-goods leadership foundation, makes her uniquely qualified to bring our message to our guests, and to connect with them in new and more relevant ways. I know I speak for the whole team in saying we look forward to Alice’s spot-on strategic direction, her creative vision and her ability to generate measurable bottom-line results as we bring the joy inherent in the Krystal brand to new and existing audiences.”

www.franchising.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Innovation#Southern#The Peace Burger Sandwich#New Product Marketing#Ovation Brands#Royal Dutch Shell#Duke University#Clemson University#Krystal Restaurants Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessinformation-age.com

Kyndryl names Antoine Shagoury as CTO, launches Customer Advisory Practice

Kyndryl, the independent managed infrastructure services business to spin out from IBM, has appointed Antoine Shagoury as its new CTO, and established its new Customer Advisory Practice. New Kyndryl CTO Shagoury joins the managed infrastructure services company as a venture partner at Ridge-Lane LP, having previously served as an executive...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Inspire hires new COO for international operations

SANDY SPRINGS, GA.. — John Varughese has been named chief operating officer of international at Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 8,400 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, and Rusty Taco locations. In his new role, Mr. Varughese will oversee international field business, operations support,...
Businesschannelvisionmag.com

IntelePeer Appoints SVP of Indirect Channels, VP of Alliances – IBM Business

IntelePeer, a communications platform as a service (CPaaS) provider, accelerates its channel strategy with the appointment of Brent Earlewine to Senior Vice President of Indirect Channels and Vincent Zandvliet to Senior Vice President Alliances – IBM Business. Two additions to its growing executive team, who bring decades of invaluable experience, insight and talent to IntelePeer and its customers.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Aegis Brands Announces Resignation of Ba Linh Le as Chief Financial Officer, Appointment of Melinda Lee as new CFO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. ("Aegis Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: AEG) announced today that Ba Linh Le will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer as of August 13, 2021. Mr. Le will be helping with the transition before he moves on to focus on other interests. "On behalf of Aegis Brands, I recognize and thank Ba Linh for his significant contributions over the past four years. I especially thank him for his incredible efforts to navigate Aegis through the pandemic and set the Company up for a bright future." said Steven Pelton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Brands.
BusinessSFGate

TradePending Appoints New CFO and Product Director

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. TradePending, a leading provider of vehicle valuation and merchandising software to car dealerships, announces the appointment of two senior executives. Tom Parker joins as Chief Financial Officer, with Craige Ruffin joining as the Director of Product. “Tom and Craige are welcome additions to...
Businessmediapost.com

IPG Adds Global Culture Role, Taps Gardner To Fill It

Interpublic Group has added the newly-created position of Global Culture Officer to its management team and promoted Heide Gardner to lead the practice. Gardner has been with the holding company since 2003 and currently serves as senior vice president, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. She will transition into her new...
Businessaithority.com

Humana Names Susan Diamond As Chief Financial Officer

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (HUM) announced that Susan Diamond, currently serving as Humana’s interim Chief Financial Officer and Segment President for the Home Business, has transitioned to the permanent role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. “Susan is a seasoned and experienced financial executive with extensive knowledge...
Technologyaithority.com

Adapdix appoints John Genovesi As Chief Operating Officer To Expand Sector Growth And Support Increasing Customer Demand

Adapdix, the industry leader in adaptive enterprise software, the edge optimized platform delivering the next generation of AI, is excited to welcome John Genovesi as its chief operating officer (COO) to help expand sector growth and support increasing customer demand. At Adapdix, he joins a world-class leadership team and will report directly to the CEO, Anthony Hill.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Quantgene Expands Their Leadership by Hiring David Herrmann as Chief Commercial Officer

Herrmann joins Quantgene from Johnson & Johnson executive ranks, positioning the company for strategic growth in innovative precision medicine. Quantgene, a Santa Monica, CA and Berlin, Germany-based biotechnology, cloud and AI company, announced the hire of David Herrmann as Chief Commercial Officer. Herrmann previously served as the Global Head of Digital Solutions at Johnson & Johnson Medtech, as well as CEO of C-SATS, a Johnson & Johnson software company in the digital healthcare data and AI space. With a rich portfolio of experience in building businesses and launching medical technologies, Herrmann brings a proven track record of healthcare leadership to the Quantgene team.
Businessbizjournals

BMO names new leader of combined communications and social impact functions

BMO Financial Group has named Kimberley Goode as its chief communications and social impact officer. Goode will lead a new team combining the company’s employee communications, media relations, government relations, purpose and community giving teams. She will join the bank in August and report to Cameron Fowler, chief strategy and...
BusinessSpaceRef

MDA Appoints Amy MacLeod as Vice President of Corporate Communications

MDA Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced the appointment of Amy MacLeod as Vice President of Corporate Communications. In this newly created role, Ms. MacLeod joins the MDA executive team with a mandate to elevate the MDA brand globally as the company charts a path for growth.
Businessmonitordaily.com

Visual Lease Hires Zerega as SVP of Sales

Guy Zerega joined Visual Lease, a provider of lease optimization software, as senior vice president of sales. He will be responsible for expanding and supporting the company’s community of more than 700 customers. In his role, Zerega will oversee the company’s sales, business development, alliances and account management functions. Before...
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Kraft Heinz appoints new chief communications officer

CHICAGO — Kathy Krenger has been named chief communications officer at The Kraft Heinz Co. She joins Kraft Heinz from Hyatt Hotels Corp., where she was senior vice president of global communications. Before that she spent more than 17 years at public relations firm Edelman, where she supported clients across travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage. While there, she created two crisis communications marketing agencies that served clients such as Kellogg Co., Nestle, Darden Restaurants, Jim Beam brands and Unilever. She also was a public relations director at Burson-Marsteller, where she led global brand marketing communications for McDonald’s, Kellogg’s, Six Flags and Ticketmaster.
Businessaithority.com

KnowBe4 Adds Michael Williams as New Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced, Results-Driven Marketing Professional and Former Symantec and d2iq CMO Joins Growing, Public Cybersecurity Organization. KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced it has hired a new chief marketing officer, Michael Williams. In this role, Williams will be responsible for developing KnowBe4’s global marketing and PR strategy.
Kenilworth, NJNJBIZ

Merck appoints Klobuchar chief strategy officer

Kenilworth-based Merck appointed Michael Klobuchar executive vice president and chief strategy officer, a newly created role, effective July 5, 2021 the pharmaceutical company said on June 24. As chief strategy officer, Klobuchar will become a member of Merck’s executive committee and lead the advancement and execution of the company’s strategy.