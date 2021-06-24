Cancel
Wisconsin State

Cousins Subs® And Milwaukee Bucks Donate 4,000 Meals To Boys And Girls Clubs Across Wisconsin

By Cousins Subs
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Cousins Subs is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “We are thrilled that our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks has allowed us to provide thousands of meals to children and staff at an organization that shares in our mission and legacy to make it better.”

www.franchising.com
