Cousins Subs® And Milwaukee Bucks Donate 4,000 Meals To Boys And Girls Clubs Across Wisconsin

Just in time for the school year to end, and summer vacation to begin, the Boys & Girls Clubs Collaborative of Western New York (WNY) has launched their new community outreach campaign: A Club Where Everyone is Welcome. Brought to life by local creative agency Fuseideas, the campaign was designed to increase awareness of the Collaborative and the twelve individual Boys & Girls Clubs in the WNY area and communicate the value that their inclusive and safe recreational environments can provide to all children. To deliver a truly successful campaign, Fuseideas combined eye-catch design and emotion-evoking storytelling for A Club Where Everyone is Welcome to promote the Collaborative and Clubs within it, through the: * Design and development of a new website at bgccwny.org * Creation of a turnkey toolkit that can support the larger branding at the individual unit level * Execution of an integrated marketing plan that utilized paid social, digital display advertising, and a partnership with local radio stations WYRK and WBLK for on-air interviews The project was a meaningful one for Fuseideas CEO Dennis Franczak and his team, who made in-kind donations of additional hours to bring the campaign and its powerful storytelling to life. “I’m thrilled to have our agency participate in such a worthy cause. Especially since many of us, including myself, were members of these Clubs growing up,” says Franczak, who is a Buffalo native, and Boys & Girls Club of Holland alumni. “I’ve seen first-hand the impact these Clubs can have on youth development and the difference they can make in a kid’s life,” he adds, “and it was our honor to help them tell their story in a new way.” You can learn more about the A Club Where Everyone is Welcome campaign on the Boys & Girls Club Collaborative of WNY website at bgccwny.org.