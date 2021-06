AC Milan are hoping for a quick answer from Olivier Giroud and could turn to another target if it does not arrive, according to a report. As reported in today’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Milan want to close the signing of Giroud within a few days as the 34-year-old is the first choice for the attack, but now that must turn into a signature so the Rossoneri can move on to other areas of the squad.