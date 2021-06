As the parent of a preschooler, I’m writing because our child-care crisis throughout Oregon has reached a state of emergency. We urgently need our legislators to fund child care by passing House Bill 3073. I have experienced our child-care crisis. In 2019, when my son was a year old, I reached out to a day care in my neighborhood. I was told they would have no openings for an entire year, and the cost would be $1,200 a month. I instead relied on a tricky combination of help from family, Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District preschool and drop-in child care (which are fantastic options but need to be expanded to serve more families), babysitters and working late at night.