Letter: It's time to take care of Earth and stop wasting tax dollars

While agreeing with a major portion of the Sun Sentinel editorial in Wednesday’s Times-Union regarding the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, I disagree with their take on our governor’s refusal to allow businesses to require proof of vaccines. Those who take the vaccine will be protected from the virus and the people who refuse to get inoculated will be at risk, which is their choice. The vast majority of those refusing to get a shot are young and subsequently, not at risk of serious illness. Those who do have a serious case of COVID can only blame themselves as they have been given ample opportunity to get vaccinated at no cost.