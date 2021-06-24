Cancel
Economy

Letter: It's time to take care of Earth and stop wasting tax dollars

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo we’re funding Elon Musk's and Jeff Bezos’ next big adventure into space with our tax dollars and off the blood, sweat and tears of the underpaid, abused workers who made them insanely wealthy. It’s almost as big a waste as spending most of our tax dollars on a military...

Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Politicsstalberttoday.ca

LETTER: Council, it's time to keep your promises

Re: "Council eyes tax hike to cover shortfall," The Gazette, June 16. Just a glance at the headline was enough to provoke outrage in this cranky senior. We built the first house in Erin Ridge, Phase 2, in 1989-90. There was nothing around – no hospital, and few businesses. Erin Ridge Road and Erin Ridge Drive were newly minted and only extended a few blocks north in the middle of a sea of mud. Not a tree in sight; barely a sidewalk.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

One-time tax credit can help parents cover the cost of child care (Your Letters)

In your Sunday edition of June 20, 2021, there was a lengthy article related to women returning to work and the difficulty finding reliable and affordable day care (“CNY mothers are coming back to work, just as day care slots are vanishing; waiting lists and frustration”). As with many businesses, finding employees to fill positions is a problem. With state-licensed day care facilities, there are mandates as to how many children may be supervised by each employee; thus a lack of employees limits the number of children each facility can watch. Increasing the wage to attract more workers sounds simple. However, at what point does it become cost-prohibitive for the parent?
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: What's the fair share of taxes? It's a political slogan

We've been hearing politicians (political panderers) telling everyone the wealthy and corporations should pay their fair share. I know what that means, but they never supply numbers as to what fair share is. Truth be told, I don't think they know. But then again, I don't recall anyone asking that question.
Income TaxPosted by
PennLive.com

The government does not care | PennLive letters

The Patriot-News reports rapidly rising retail prices responding to soaring input and transportation costs. Shall we have a fourth Coronavirus Stimulus check? What harm could it do?. Inflation of government currency is also a tax. Value is taken from your earnings and our income that is based on currency that...
Income TaxReading Eagle

Letter: Rich will keep taking advantage of tax laws

A recent article on the very rich not paying any taxes was not news to me and others. It seems that the solution Democrats suggest is raising tax rates. This is not going to solve the problem, as the very rich will find more loopholes. The problem is the loopholes...
Green Cove Springs, FLFlorida Times-Union

Letters: Reader agrees on governor's take on businesses not requiring proof of vaccines

While agreeing with a major portion of the Sun Sentinel editorial in Wednesday’s Times-Union regarding the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, I disagree with their take on our governor’s refusal to allow businesses to require proof of vaccines. Those who take the vaccine will be protected from the virus and the people who refuse to get inoculated will be at risk, which is their choice. The vast majority of those refusing to get a shot are young and subsequently, not at risk of serious illness. Those who do have a serious case of COVID can only blame themselves as they have been given ample opportunity to get vaccinated at no cost.
PoliticsDaily Item

Letter: It’s time for Social Security fairness

I write to ask you to address an injustice, which was created by Congress, that has weakened retirement security for thousands of public sector workers, especially in Massachusetts. The Social Security Administration Act of 1983 contained two provisions — The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO).
EnvironmentLongmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Composting; health care

I have no idea what excuses other people use for not composting, but I want to give you mine. We have a small two-car garage (we have two cars). It already holds a recycle bin and a garbage bin. There is no room for another huge bin. The compost bin is huge.
North Bend, ORWorld Link

Letter: Stop Building

New York’s Representative Ocasio-Cortez has said that if we stop building jails, that would take care of the violent crime problem. My first response was, “That is crazy!” but, then I gave it bit more thought. And, here is what I concluded. Maybe she is on to something. What if this equation has merit? WOW, double WOW, we got an answer to all America’s woes.
Spokane, WAPosted by
The Hill

Who's taking care of your kids on Father's Day?

Another holiday is coming — Father’s Day, which was founded in Spokane, Washington, in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd in honor of her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children as a single parent. Raising children in America is hard. We are the gold standard for many things,...
EnvironmentLongview Daily News

Letter: Demise of methanol plant good for Earth

Terrific news that the ill-conceived foreign-owned destructive methanol proposal is over. It never made sense. Green projects offer far more jobs than fossil fuel projects do. As for the governor changing his mind, good for him. He liked the project for a minute based on propaganda, but he quickly learned the truth. Snake-oil does not work. Neither does snake-methanol.
Income Taxnewsnetnebraska.org

Stop Super Stamping and Petty Taxes: What’s Changing With the New Tax Reform

Almost a hundred The taxes that burden the pockets of Italians, were reported in a list prepared by the National Federation of Young Certified Public Accountants and Accounting Experts for Labitalia, the agency dedicated to the work of Adnkronos. Between deadlines and calculations, the IRS has built a real one A maze Which are becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, even for professionals in this sector.
EconomyThe Independent

Jeff Bezos’ space adventure is a sign that the time for a wealth tax has come

What will historians call this epoch when they look back at the incredible wealth generation of the early 20th century? The Gilded Age captured the Victorian era entrepreneurs and the Roaring Twenties the reckless financial gambling epitomised by the Great Gatsby. Leaving aside unsavoury monikers such as the Plague Age,...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Indianapolis, INEvening Star

It's time to cut back, not stop completely

Nearly 50 years ago, the owner of these newspapers, George O. Witwer, was feeling worried about the future of print journalism. He took me — then a senior in college — on a field trip to Brazil, Indiana, southwest of Indianapolis, to see a local cable-TV news operation. Cable TV...
Globe Gazette

Take responsibility for what's in your trash: Letter

Can someone tell me what has happened to personal responsibility? Referring to the article in the June 22 Globe titled "Trash Seizures Rejected By Court." We are once again trying to "fix" something that isn't broken. We are again tying the hands of law enforcement. If I don't want my "intimate and private" personal details (as noted by Justice McDonald), I don't put them into my trash. I see that they are shredded, torn up, burned in the fireplace, or any other method of maintaining privacy. It's MY responsibility not to allow them to fall into others' hands. A reasonable person would not put items into their trash, set outside for collection, that would incriminate them, embarrass them or otherwise adversely affect them. It's called taking responsibility for your own actions.
Pantagraph

LETTER: Advice to be careful with fireworks

Fireworks are on the minds of many, with the July 4 holiday fast approaching. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage residents to remember that fireworks are dangerous explosives that need to be handled with extreme caution. Personal fireworks are responsible for thousands of injuries and structural fires...