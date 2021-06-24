Letter: Democrats miss the point on border control

As the crisis at the border heightens and Czar Kamala refuses to accept that fact, or even make an appearance, I will make one statement. What do these people bring to our table as worthy American material? Nothing! No sponsors (who would be liable for their indiscretions - to the point of their own deportment) to insure they will work and become good citizens. Just being able to cross a border that was created by Democrats (by defunding the wall and neutering the Border Control) and be free is not truly becoming an American - it’s much more! You earn it! Democrats miss the point.