Tucson, AZ

UA vaccination POD closing Friday

Arizona Daily Wildcat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUA President Dr. Robert C. Robbins has announced that the University of Arizona POD is officially closing on Friday, June 25. The state Point of Distribution site was active for six months on campus and provided over 242,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to students and members of the Southern Arizona community. Of those who received the vaccine at the POD, 34.7% were between the ages of 16-34, and 30.5% self-identified as Hispanic or Latinx.

www.wildcat.arizona.edu
