UA vaccination POD closing Friday

Hampton University (HU) will hold a drive-thru vaccination and testing clinic on Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at New Grafton Baptist Church in Newport News (4401 Chestnut Avenue). Staff will use the new state-of-the-art Hampton University Mobile Health Unit (HUMHU) to administer free first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic is open to anyone age 12 and up. Over $500 in gift cards will be raffled for those who get the vaccine. During the clinic, individuals can get a free COVID-19 test. Health Insurance enrollment, including Medicaid, will also be available through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Students from HU’s Schools of Pharmacy, Nursing and Communicative Disorders will be on-site to provide health screenings. To pre-register and schedule an appointment, please contact either Deborah Hudson, MPH, at 757-728-6209 or Dr. Lewis at 757-728-6075. Walk-up registration is also available. The Newport News Community Vaccination Center in the former Sherwood Shopping site will cease operations at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Vaccines are available at multiple sites in the community, including many doctor’s offices, pharmacies and pop-up clinics. Visit www.vaccinefinder.org to find a site near you.