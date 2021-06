In the world of health foods, there is often tons of contradictory information. It usually comes down to one food not being better than another but rather certain foods being better for different people's dietary needs. Some foods tend to fit diets like keto or paleo better, while others are more well-suited to Whole360 or simply healthy, intuitive eating. Everyone's body is different, so naturally varying diets, ratios of macronutrients, and more work better for individuals.