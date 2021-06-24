Cancel
Iowa State

New study gives Iowa failing grades for teaching standards in civics, U.S. history

Hawk Eye
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Department of Education's civics and U.S. history standards are "inadequate," according to a new study by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. The State of State Standards for Civics and U.S. History in 2021, released Wednesday, "evaluates the quality of the K-12 civics and U.S. history standards" used in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In Iowa, researchers reviewed the Department of Education's 2017 social studies standards, which cover kindergarten through 12th grade instruction. Researchers evaluated the standards for content, rigor, clarity and organization.

