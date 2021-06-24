Hip-hop puppet show offered on Twitch
Stay Free Recordings has dropped a new limited edition vinyl release From Hip-Hop Puppet Collective’s “The Boom Bap Kids.”. The Boom Bap Kids is an interactive, original concept collaboration of diverse creatives who, during this year’s COVID-19 shutdown, decided to make hip hop puppets of themselves and create a show with live DJs, breakdancing and the best of rap that captures the throwback fun of the 1990s. The show is available on the web-tv platform Twitch.www.times-standard.com