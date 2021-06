Singer Yu Jei, best known for her appearance as a contestant on SBS survival program 'K-Pop Star 5', will be revealing a cover video of Imagine Dragons' song, "Believer". The music video for Yu Jei's cover of "Believer" will be uploaded on June 16, through the YouTube channel run by her agency, World Star Entertainment (월스TV). In line with the original song's majestic sounds and tragic emotions, listeners will likely be immersed in Yu Jei's powerful vocals. Prior to the music video release, her cover of "Believer" was digitally released through global music streaming platforms, such as Apple Music and Spotify, on the 20th of May.