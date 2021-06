Looking for a piece of Star Trek to complete your collection?. It can be difficult to find that perfect, one-of-a-kind item you’re looking for to complete your collection or even to get it started. Auction houses are often the best places to start your search. And with bidding beginning on June 28th, Heritage Auction is giving you a chance to own a piece of Star Trek, much of which is artwork from the series and the movies that includes concept art, costume sketches, two animation sericels from the original 1970s animated series which have been signed by Nichelle Nichols, and screen-used matte paintings.