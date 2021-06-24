Cancel
Stay Focused on What Can Go Right Rather Than What Can Go Wrong

Cover picture for the articleStocks are looking to open sharply higher Thursday morning as inflation and interest-rate worries continue to dissipate. The negative reaction to the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell last week turned into a trap for bears that were convinced that the Fed's acknowledgment that inflation was building would be the catalyst for a major market correction.

Jerome Powell
StocksCNBC

Stock futures are little changed as the S&P 500 looks to hold on to record

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes were little changed Monday after the S&P 500 notched its best week since February, as well as a new record, on Friday. Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked up about 0.1% and those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed. Nasdaq 100 futures traded up by 0.4%.
StocksPosted by
ETF Focus

2 ETFs To Consider Buying (And 1 To Avoid) This Week

Thanks to the Fed and the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has (for now at least) been agreed upon, investors returned to their bullish ways last week. The S&P 500 gained nearly 3%, while small-caps were up 5%. Long-term Treasuries were way down on the week as the 10-year yield moved back above 1.5%.
StocksStreet.Com

There's a Wall of Worry to Climb as the Quarter Comes to an End

With the indices hovering around all-time highs, we wrap up the first half of 2021. It has been a good run, but the indices do not reflect some of the severe rotational action that has taken place. Many stocks topped in February and fell into deep bear markets but have recovered in recent weeks as there has been a rotation back into growth and into value. If you simply look at the major indices, you would not see much evidence of this action.
StocksStreet.Com

Live: Jim Cramer on Nvidia, Tesla, AMC, Binance, Meme Stocks

Markets opened slightly higher Monday with all three major indices pointing to toward gains in early trading. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs following the open. In Monday's episode of TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discuss Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, the box office and what Cramer is watching heading into Friday's jobs report.
StocksStreet.Com

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records as New Wall Street Week Begins

Stocks were mostly higher Monday but a worrying rise of the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus in Asia and Europe has investors taking a defensive posture as Wall Street begins a new week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42 points, or 0.12%, to 34,291, the S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Financial stocks lead S&P 500 sectors higher as inflation data boosts Treasury yields

The financial sector was the best performing of the S&P 500 11 stock sectors Friday, after upbeat economic data pushed Treasury yields higher. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading, with 61 of 65 equity components trading higher, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.3%. Among the ETFs top holdings, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. tacked on 0.8%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. gained 1.0%, Bank of America Corp. advanced 2.1%, Wells Fargo & Co. climbed 2.8% and Citigroup Inc. edged up 0.4%. The sector's rally comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 5.4 basis points to 1.541% after data showing the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation in May marked a third straight big increase. Bank profits can benefit from higher longer-term interest rates, because that can increase the spread between what banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

US stocks: Nike and bank stocks push S&P 500 to new highs

The S&P 500 index hit an all-time high on Friday, boosted by gains from Nike and bank stocks, as weaker-than-expected inflation data allayed concerns about a sudden decrease in Federal Reserve stimulus . Nike Inc jumped 14.6% to an all-time high after the sneaker maker forecast sales for the fiscal...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 posts record high after Nike rally

* Financials lead S&P sector gainers; tech sole loser. * Dollar edges down; gold up, crude advances; bitcoin slides. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 POSTS RECORD...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Higher, S&P 500 Reaches New Record Intraday High

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, extending the upward move seen in the previous session. With the advance on the day, the S&P 500 has reached a new record intraday high. Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory, although the Nasdaq is underperforming...
Businesseconomies.com

S&P 500 and Nasdaq open at record highs

US stock indices opened higher on Friday, as S&P 500 hit a new record. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%. The markets absorbed Fed Chief Jerome Powell's hints on Tuesday that...
Stocksbusinesshala.com

‘I think we are heading for disaster’: A 48-year market vet warns that inflation will be more persistent than expected and force the Fed to pull money out of the system – and says stocks will…

David Hunter There is a very specific vision of where the market will go over the past several months and in the coming months. So far, the predictions from the Chief Macro Strategist at Contrarian Macro Advisors have been generally on track. For example, in December, when the S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

Do you want to retire rich, but don't want to make doing so a complicated affair? The two goals seem mutually exclusive. That is to say, if you want to build a million-dollar nest egg on average earnings, it's going to require a lot of complex investing strategies, and plenty of effort. That's how the proverbial "big guys" do it, right? If it's simple, it's got to be subpar.
StocksStreet.Com

ICYMI: What Jim Cramer and the AAP Team Are Watching

ICYMI: Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts Plus team recently held their June Meeting of the Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Jim Cramer: Quick Takes on Nvidia, Marvell, and Microsoft. Marvell ( (MRVL) - Get Report) just reported. And it was a magnificent quarter in part because of a purchase...
StocksStreet.Com

Nucor Is the Stock to Play Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, Cramer Says

Surprise! We have an infrastructure deal. "Cramer said this news was totally unexpected, and was great for the usual construction-oriented stocks like United Rentals (URI) - Get Report, Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and Vulcan Materials (VMC) - Get Report," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "But...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 3 High-Dividend Stocks Have Cathie Wood's Seal of Approval

Cathie Wood has become an investing sensation in recent years. As the founder of the ARK Invest family of exchange-traded funds , amazing returns in 2020 gave her a reputation for finding little-followed high-growth companies early in their existence and riding them to big long-term gains. Investors in her ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) and other funds have reaped the rewards.