Latest Xbox Free Play Days games land today

By Julian Horsey
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft has this week announced the new Xbox Free Play Days games which will be available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, June 24th 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 27th at 11:59 p.m. PDT. The latest selection of games for the Xbox Free Play Days motion include Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Overwatch Origins Edition, check out the trailers below to learn more about each Xbox game available to play for free later today.

