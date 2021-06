New electric vehicles will be more affordable than the ENYAQ iV. Skoda has just announced its latest Skoda Auto Strategy 2030 for the coming decade and electric vehicles will play a central role in the automaker’s portfolio going forward. The Czech automaker has confirmed that its product portfolio will be expanded to include at least three more all-electric models by 2030, which will be positioned below the ENYAQ iV, both in terms of price and size. In the future, Skoda is aiming for a share of fully electric models of between 50 and 70% in Europe, depending on the evolution of the market.