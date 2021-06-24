Retirements bring changes to schools, new plans for teachers

As the 2020–2021 school year came to an end, it was not only graduating seniors who said farewell but also several teachers and administrators. Some of the teachers measured their Harvard careers in decades, while one administrator had been here only two years. But all had helped bring the Harvard School District through this past tumultuous year of uncertainty, constant change, and challenges; and, as Superintendent Linda Dwight has often said, the pandemic did not close the schools for a single day.