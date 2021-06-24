Cancel
Yaphank, NY

Police: Port Jefferson Station woman killed in single-car Yaphank crash

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wild crash in Yaphank Wednesday night killed a Port Jefferson Station woman, police say. The crash happened on County Road 101 near Old Dock Road after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Candice Ogiejko, 25, lost control of her pickup truck after it veered toward the grass median and skidding across lanes. The vehicle hit the curb, a fence and several large trees before eventually coming to a stop down an embankment, according to police.

