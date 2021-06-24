Take a Hike: At Wachusett Mountain, mountain laurels and a porcupine

The mountain laurel (Kalmia latifolia) shrubs, not to be confused with rhododendrons, are in full bloom on the lower part of the Jack Frost and Lower Link trails on Wachusett Mountain. Walking downhill on the trail you begin to get glimpses in the shady understory of white softball-sized clumps of blossoms on stalks that can reach over 10 feet tall. Continuing downhill, the next thing you know you’re in a tunnel of the sprawling plants covered in flowers, each tiny 3/4-inch pentagonal blossom right before your eyes. Then you can focus on the delicate stamens, the maroon dots on the flowers, and the varying shades of pink.