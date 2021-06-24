Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, MA

Take a Hike: At Wachusett Mountain, mountain laurels and a porcupine

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mountain laurel (Kalmia latifolia) shrubs, not to be confused with rhododendrons, are in full bloom on the lower part of the Jack Frost and Lower Link trails on Wachusett Mountain. Walking downhill on the trail you begin to get glimpses in the shady understory of white softball-sized clumps of blossoms on stalks that can reach over 10 feet tall. Continuing downhill, the next thing you know you’re in a tunnel of the sprawling plants covered in flowers, each tiny 3/4-inch pentagonal blossom right before your eyes. Then you can focus on the delicate stamens, the maroon dots on the flowers, and the varying shades of pink.

harvardpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Grafton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laurels#Deeper And Deeper#Mountain#Animal Diversity Web#Scavengers#Nipmuc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.