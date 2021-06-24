The Hundred - Be There!

One thing about Southern Illinois weather — it changes a lot. We get really cold, and we get really hot — and there isn’t always a long period of time in between. Air conditioning is great, but there are still a lot of us around who didn’t grow up with it. Grade school teachers back in the early 1960’s became adept at opening the right windows at the right time, and positioning the room fan where it would do the most good. Still, September days could be broiling while memorizing the preamble to the Constitution or trying to decide if an angle was obtuse or acute. Somehow, we got through it all though.