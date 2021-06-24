The Hundred - Be There!

Cancel
Keizer, ORkeizertimes.com

Pride Fair draws hundreds

For a first-of-its-kind event in Keizer, the Keizer Pride Fair did not disappoint. The festival celebrating LGBTQ+ lives, drew hundreds to people to Chalmers Jones Park behind the Keizer Civic Center Saturday, June 12. There was hardly a smile to spare as the day unfolded with live music, bubbles, rock...
Fishingtheshoppersweekly.com

Yesteryear’s Memories: A Hundred in the Shade

One thing about Southern Illinois weather — it changes a lot. We get really cold, and we get really hot — and there isn’t always a long period of time in between. Air conditioning is great, but there are still a lot of us around who didn’t grow up with it. Grade school teachers back in the early 1960’s became adept at opening the right windows at the right time, and positioning the room fan where it would do the most good. Still, September days could be broiling while memorizing the preamble to the Constitution or trying to decide if an angle was obtuse or acute. Somehow, we got through it all though.
Hillside, COColorado Springs Independent

Hundreds gather to honor Iggy Igloo

On Thursday, June 10, I attended the memorial service for Jonathan Ellis at Hillside Gardens. Upon arriving and seeing car after car parked, I realized this was going to be something special. After the three-hour ceremony, I left feeling like this wasn’t just a memorial, this was Iggy Igloo’s final show, and it was a great one.
Lifestyledigmb.com

Juneteenth Celebration Brings Hundreds to Bruce's Beach

A Juneteenth celebration at Bruce's Beach on Saturday brought out a crowd of hundreds for food, music, dancing, and organizing. "The crowd was so diverse and of all ages," co-organizer and local activist Ally Hales told DigMB. "It was a proud moment to see so many beautiful people enjoying the day and filled with joy and celebration."