Louisiana State

State officials release plan to assist Louisiana's rural communities

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday (June 23) that the Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization had released its Strategic Plan Report. In a news release issued the same day, the governor's office said the council was established by executive order in February of 2020. Its purpose was to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana’s vital rural communities, as well as solutions to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work.

www.wbrz.com
