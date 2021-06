"The Crossing" by Marian Anderson. Nicollet County Historical Society is waiving its admission fee to its Treaty Site History Center Saturday during an open house/reception for a display of works by the late artist.

Nicollet County Historical Society Treaty Site History Center — New exhibit “Marian Anderson: Her Creative Process” at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; admission fee waived Saturday.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Paintings and mixed media by Gary Campbell through July 3 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Paintings by Mary Ann (Morness) Jensen through June 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, by appointment only; call 345-5566.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — New Permanent exhibit “Becoming Brown County” at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Centennial Student Union Art Gallery — Mixed media portraits and other works by Gregory Wilkins at Minnesota State University through Aug. 9. Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Block prints by Nan Karr Kaufenberg through July 16 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.