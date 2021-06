LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is going to be another beautiful day across the bluegrass. Waking up temps will range from the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Some areas of fog may show up in portions of eastern Kentucky. But overall, We should see mostly sunny skies with a cloud or two trying to mix in. Highs today will stay in the low 80′s and humidity levels stay low.