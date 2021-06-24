Zip line at Jones Beach and more: Here's what's up on Long Island

“A custom residence, a resort, the ultimate vacation, summer camp, and a top-notch country club”–this is how the listing describes this over-the-top Long Island mansion that’s currently on the market for $8,750,000. Sitting on nearly four acres in Old Westbury, the property comes with a seven-bedroom, 9,500-square-foot main house, as well as amenities that include a par-3 golf hole with two sand traps, custom Go-Kart track, 1,000-bottle wine cellar, tennis, shuffleboard, and beach volleyball courts, and a magnificent pool with a waterfall and pool house.